2 local militants killed in Sopore gunfight

Srinagar: Two local militants were killed in a gunfight with government forces on Thursday in a Sopore village of Baramulla district.

Police in a statement said that on a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces in Dangerpora area of Sopore.

During the search operation, the hiding militants fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter.

Sources identified the slain as Naseer Ahmad resident of Brath and Mohammad Shafi of Warpora.

