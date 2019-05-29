Two Jaish militants killed in Anantnag

Clashes erupt in Kokernag village following encounter between government forces and militants

Anantnag: Two unidentified militants believed to be affiliated with Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) were killed by government forces on Tuesday in a brief gunfight in forests of Kokernag in Anantnag of south Kashmir.

Forces retrieved the bodies of the slain militants from the spot and identified the slain as Faisal Nazir son of Nazir Ahmad of KP road Anantnag and a unidentified militant from Pakistan. Faisal was a student of government polytechnic college Dooru and originally hailed from Qazigund. He was living in Anantnag since last few years and joined with militants a month ago.

“We had prior inputs that the militants belonged to the JeM,” a senior police official from Anantnag told Kashmir Reader.

The gunfight took place in the dense Kazhwan woods of Kokernag, several kilometers from the last inhabited village named Andoo.

The official said that a cordon and search operation was launched in the forested area during which hiding militants opened fire as they were being surrounded.

“The fire was retaliated by our men and after a brief exchange both the militants were killed,” he added. He said arms and ammunition was retrieved from the slain men.

A search operation was still on in the area while this report was being filed.

Clashes meanwhile erupted in Andoo village where youth from the adjoining areas had assembled to try and march into the forest area. Government forces used tear smoke shells and pellet guns to disperse the protesting youth.

No one was injured however during the clashes.

The authorities snapped mobile internet services in Anantnag district soon after the gunfight erupted in the area.

