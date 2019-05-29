The Primacy of Justice

In this day and age , and especially in a region like Kashmir, which is and seems perpetually on the edge, it is in the nature of an imperative to actually verify a given piece of news multiple times. This holds not only for those involved in and part of the vocation of journalism but also for people, across the board. And, it is relevant and poignant in cases where there are issues of honor, reputation and , at times, even life involved. One such issue is that of rape and its accusation and accusation thereof. In the nature of an odious crime that should and must merit the highest degrees of punishment, rape should also be banished from the world. But, we live in a flawed and, at times, even a bad world, where rape unfortunately not only happens but is also at times employed as a weapon of war in certain contexts. All in all then the problem and issue of rape is real and exists. But, so is true, in certain albeit rare instances when the accusation of rape can be employed as a tool of vendetta, revenge and so on. Even though social, political and economic systems in South Asia are patriarchal but the natural sympathy of most is for a female victim which is fine as long as care and prudence is taken in terms of the allegations and accusations leveled. These accusations if not real and if premised on false and meretricious grounds can not only damage irretrievably the reputation and honor of the accused and in surcharged contexts can even exact and claim lives. There are and there have been instances in the past when an innocent man was hung on the shoals of media trials or kangaroo courts, across the world, in different contexts and wherein great injustice was then done to the victim and his family. Prudence then suggests that great care is taken when dealing with allegations, accusations and actual instances of rape. This is not to suggest that there should be delays in the disbursal and closure of these cases. No. Not at all. In fact, the disbursal rate for these cases must be fast and speedy so that timely justice is delivered. But, at the same time, care should be taken so that no innocent man becomes or falls victim to either malice, vendetta or revenge. Let the dictum and practice of justice prevail in and under all conditions!

