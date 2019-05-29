Teacher strike at DPS Budgam hits studies

Srinagar: Academics at Delhi Public School, Budgam have taken a hit as teachers at the institute have been on strike for more than a week over a dispute with the management regarding salary hike.

Although the strike has been “conditionally delayed” till June 8, parents complained that their children had been bearing the brunt since the strike began.

Besides resulting into loss of academics, they said that their kids had been mentally traumatized due to the strike.

Even as their parents prepare them early in the morning in the ongoing Ramadan, the students have been returning home without being taught a thing.

“Teachers strike is telling upon the studies of our wards and the authorities are mute spectators,” read a post on the Facebook page of the ‘DPS Budgam Parents’ Association’ on Monday.

Even as education had been already at the receiving end in Kashmir due to the prevailing situation, a parent said, “Now, internal conflict of DPS Budgam has given another blow to it”.

He asked the school management to “shed the exploitative behavior and capitalist bent of mind and resolve the issue without wasting precious time and enhance the salaries of employees and also see that only competent staff is recruited”.

A teacher at DPS Budgam alleged that they were compelled to go on strike after it came to the fore that the management had signed an “illegal” document last year from a “couple of teachers on verbal assurances over fee hike”.

The teachers also alleged that the General Manager of the school had rudely behaved with them over the matter.

“They don’t maintain the dignity of the teacher. It is an unethical way of dealing with a teacher,” a teacher said.

DPS Budgam, a teacher added, “has not maintained a proper grading of teachers for teaching different classes”.

He said that they were “conditionally attending classes for now on the intervention of the Parents’ Association with the assurance that the matter will be solved by then”.

The teachers also demanded removal of the school’s General Manager immediately.

Principal DPS Budgam, Mehfooz Aslam said that the teachers will attend classes from tomorrow upon intervention by the Parents’ Association.

He did not divulge further details over the teachers’ complaints.

