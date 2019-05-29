Sumbal minor’s alleged rape: Medical report rules out sexual assault

MS SKIMS clueless about report leak on social media

SRINAGAR: The alleged rape case of a three-year-old girl from Sumbal village in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district took a new turn on Tuesday after the ‘confidential medical report’ revealed that the medical examination of the victim could not confirm sexual assault.

The medical report prepared by a team of doctors at SKIMS Medical College-Hospital Bemina went viral on social media minutes after it was leaked on Facebook Tuesday morning. It also prompted the High Court to issue notice to Director SKIMS directing him to explain his position over the matter as the report shared on social media has the victim’s name written on it, which is against the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

The report, which has been authenticated by Medical Superintendent Dr Shafa Deva, states that the victim had no injury marks on her body including the private parts.

“As per the detailed medical examination of the child, there were no marks of injury on any part of the body including the private parts (vagina/anus),” the report says.

The report only mentions the presence of “faint blood stains” near her private parts which “could not be scrapped and sent for examination”.

“There was no active bleeding from vagina or anus, the mere presence of the faint blood stains and a Maculo papular rash on buttocks is not sufficient evidence to confirm that the child has been sexually assaulted,” it reads.

The report submitted to the investigating officer in the case on May 16 says that the actual source of bleeding could not be determined as “there was no evidence of any injury around the vaginal orifice”.

“The blood stains were not dry blood but faint stains only and could not be scrapped and sent for examination,” it reads

“There was no evidence of any trauma, injury, bleeding at or around the vaginal orifice or anal opening. Maculo papular rash can arise due to multiple of reasons,” the report says.

It also concludes that it is difficult to cause full penetration into the vagina without causing any major injury/tear/bleeding in a 3 year old child.

The Medical Superintendent of SKIMS Medical College Hospital, Dr Shafa Deva, told Kashmir Reader that the report leaked on social media is genuine and they stand by it. However, she said she was unaware as to who was responsible for the leak.

“The report which you are talking about is genuine as the team of doctors had done victim’s medical examination and prepared the report accordingly,” she said.

“The report was a part of confidential communication which we sent to the investigating officer in a sealed envelope. He had sent us some queries regarding the case to which we replied on the basis of the examination. I am not aware as who shared it on social media platforms,” Dr Deva said.

Earlier, the police had filed a charge sheet in the case and booked the accused under POCSO sections 3 and 5 and 376 A, B and 342 RPC. The accused was arrested soon after the incident on May 8 at Sumbal, and the charge sheet has been filed within 17 days based on the Forensic Science Laboratory report.

