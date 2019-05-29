Sopore man shot and critically injured

Baramulla: Unknown gunmen shot at and injured a civilian in Zaloora village of Sopore on Tuesday evening.

Sources said that gunmen barged into the house Farooz Ahmad Gojri of Zaloora Sopore and left him injured.

His family shifted him to a nearby district hospital Handwara for treatment. His condition is stated to be critical.

Soon after the incident, government forces cordoned off the area to track the assailants.

This is second attack in past 24 hours in north Kashmir. On Monday, night a former militant was killed by unknown gunmen in Babagund village of Handwara. Nobody has owned the attacks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

