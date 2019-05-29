Scores injured in clashes near Kulgam gunfight site

Srinagar: Violent clashes erupted near the encounter site in Kulgam on Wednesday resulting in injuries to scores of youth.

Reports said that as the gunfight raged in Mohammad Pora village, yiuths took to streets and pelted government forces with stones triggering clashes.

Forces fired pelles, tearsmoke shells and bullets to disperse the youth. During the clashes a youth identified as Yawar Ahmad sustained bullet injury while as other three youth were hit with pellets in eye.

A local news gathering agency reported that more than 50 youths have suffered injuries innthe clashes.

The report said that four youth were referred to Srinagar hospitals for treatment.

