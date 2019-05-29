Protests against hefty power bills in Baramulla

Residents of Sangri got bills running into tens of thousands

Baramulla: Residents of Sangri area of Baramulla were up in protest against Power Development Department on Tuesday after most of them received hefty power bills running into tens of thousands.

Angry consumers rushed to office of Executive Engineer PDD Baramulla where they were bluntly told to clear the bills.

“We are paying monthly electricity tariffs of around 510 to 520 rupees as per our meters readings in time, however, few days ago, I received bill for month of May as 28,325 rupees,” Arshid Ahmad, a consumer said.

He said almost 80 percent residents of the area received similar bills, with one of the neighbours getting a bill of Rs 1 lakh 50 thousand.

“Soon after we received bills we rushed to concern PDD office, however they also put us into shock when they said that it is fault of their ex-inspector who was sending bills with our proper checking of meter, and ‘you should pay what ever the bill you received.” he added.

Assistant Executive Engineer, PDD Baramulla Mohammad Amin Shah confirmed to Kashmir Reader that the consumers have to pay the bills, even though the fault lied with the department itself.

“Actually one of our inspector who retired last month was not checking the meters properly, he was giving us random meter readings and department was sending bills as per his reading, however, he retired last month. Few days ago when new inspector joined the area and he provide us the proper reading, as per his reading, it is pending and consumers should pay it. Now we are thinking to collect it all from the consumers in instalments,” Shah said.

Asked how the consumers can pay the hefty bill when they have cleared the previous bills sent by the department, Shah reiterated that people have consumed the electricity and have to pay up, even if the department was at fault.

Residents are now appealing higher ups to intervene into the matter, as they said, they cannot pay the hefty amounts.

