‘Preventing encroachment of urban flood plain vital to prevent floods’

JTFRP holds workshop on flood mitigation and management measures for Jhelum basin

Srinagar: A workshop on “River Morphology Study, Flood Mitigation and Comprehensive River Management measures for Jhelum basin” was organized by the project management unit of JTFRP (Jhelum & Tawi Flood Recovery Project ) funded by World Bank at Srinagar here Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer, JKERA/JTFRP, Raghav Langer said the workshop would provide the platform for sharing experiences and incorporating them into the study being conducted under the project.

Secretary, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole, who was Guest of Honour said that better information sharing and coordination between the various line depts was crucial to formulating long lasting solutions for strengthening the resilience to floods.

Commissioner Secretary, PHE and I&FC Ajeet Kumar Sahu, who was also Guest of Honour stressed on the need for creating the scientific database available within the various departments at a single platform.

Principal Secretary, Department of Planning, Development and Monitoring, Rohit Kansal, who was Chief Guest, in his key note address said that the aim of the World Bank funded JTFRP was to ensure that we don’t have to go through the experience of 2014 floods again in our lives.

He added that prevention of encroachment of urban flood plain is vital to prevention of such floods in future.

During the technical session presentations were made by the various experts.

David Sargent , Team Leader Eptisa private limited, a consultancy engaged by JTFRP for preparation of River Morphology Study of Jhelum River Basin, gave a comprehensive presentation on history of floods in Kashmir, impact of 2014 floods, present status of the study being undertaken under JTFRP ,various possible solutions to prevent floods. Later presentations were also given by the experts on the the field of Flood Forecasting, Early Warning, Fluvial Geomorphology, Inundation map modeling .

