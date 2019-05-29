Pinjoora CASO: Internet blocked in district Shopian

Srinagar: The authorities have blocked the internet services in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday after government forces launched Cordon And Search Operation in Pinjoora village.

Reports said that forces resorted to aerial firing during cordon and search operation in Pinjoora village after a joint team of forces including army, SOG and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the village.

Police sources said that there were inputs about the presence of two militants in Guglura locality of Pinjora village.

