Pakistan to host Asia Cup T20 next year

Srinagar: Pakistan will host the Asia Cup T20 in 2020, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) decided in its meeting held in Singapore on Tuesday.

A decision on which city in Pakistan will host the tournament is yet to be taken, Geo News reported.

Quoting a PCB spokesperson, the report said the name of the city to host the tournament would be announced soon and preparations will begin.

The ACC meeting was attended by representatives from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Pakistan will host the tournament in September 2020, one month prior to the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pakistan hosted the 50-over Asia Cup in 2008.

The PCB spokesman said cricket will be included in the 2022 Asian Games which will be held in China after it was left out in 2018.

