Pakistan arrests six JeM members for allegedly collecting funds for the group

Lahore: Six members of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant outfit have been arrested for allegedly collecting funds for the proscribed militant group.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab Police said Wednesday it has intensified crackdown on extremism financing and arrested six more JeM activists in Gujaranwala.

“The CTD teams raided the JeM’s ‘safe house’ and arrested Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Amir, Allah Ditta, Muhammad Iftikhar, Muhammad Ajmal and Muhammad Bilal Makki, and recovered lakhs of rupees from their possession.

“The suspects were collecting funds to finance the activities of JeM. Charge-sheets against them has been submitted to the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Gujranwala and they are being interrogated,” the CTD said in a statement.

“No one will be allowed to collect funds for any proscribed organisation,” it said. (With PTI inputs)

