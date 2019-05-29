On the Kashmir University Exam Conundrum

Javaid Hassan Malik

I had planned to write about the loopholes prevailing in working of Kashmir university right before NAAC visit but in the larger financial interest of my past alumni I had to postpone it as I didn’t want to spoil the show they had put in to leave positive imprint on visiting NAAC peer team by camouflaging their faults with cosmetic changes at eleventh hour. By using this platform I didn’t want to expose the underbelly of its management of examination at undergraduate level in public domain. On 12 may when paper was postponed at the eleventh hour in wake of paper leak on social networking sites, I couldn’t resist the temptation to write this grievance piece against university authorities who have failed badly in handling exams at UG level from past few years and right now it’s no different ; how can a secrecy and privacy of such a confidential document be breached and then circulated on WhatsApp openly deserves proper investigation at higher level as this might prove to be the tip of bigger hidden iceberg and solid proof to expose bigger scams which can’t be ruled out as scars of JKCET are still fresh and bleeding in our brains. if JKCET papers can be sold out by dacoits holding official positions why can’t it happen at university for whom examination has become liability looking at the current saga of paper leak?

Our university believes in centralization of authority and there is no devolution of power to affiliated colleges at all; if holding of examination had been handed over to colleges it could relieved university from heavy burden and limited its span of control but it appears our university believes in unity of command and centralization of power, now with starting of new colleges this burden is going to double. The second hurdle in working of university is people holding different administrative position are not specialists at all; take the example of the Allama Iqbal Library: it is headed by a professor from chemistry department even when university has full-fledged library science department they didn’t find one to head library. The same is the case with other sections where square pegs are being fitted in round holes.

Decisions are taken inside cozy rooms without any vision: take the example of the semester system which has failed completely. In fact, the genesis of the current examination mess can be credited to semester system; before this everything was hunky dory but now with the semester system exams are going on throughout year which often disturbs the normal class work in colleges as colleges don’t have separate rooms for holding exams. This year they have come up with new pattern of examination at the UG level, even semesters will have to face MCQ (multiple choice questions) pattern while as odd semesters will have to face trivial pattern of writing long answers.

Will this change work in long run? Only time will tell, but I already had a bitter experience of this objective pattern in the ongoing 2nd semester examination while supervising this examination in college, I came across a guy who had finished his filling of OMR sheet within five minutes from start of examination and had marked all MCQ questions with B option on his OMR sheet when I enquired about this to him what he had done? In a jocular mood he answered, “I just want to pass this exam somehow and I know there will twenty questions whose right answer will be B option also I won’t be deducted for wrong choice as there is no negative marking”. This guy was right in his own place he had done the right calculation to cross the line of pass marks but this could have been avoided if there would have been negative marking for every wrong answer then students wouldn’t have this freedom of answering blindly to questions and they would have been more cautious in answering every MCQ with care.

The Second issue that deserves consideration is the MCQ pattern applicable for every subject. Personally I don’t feel so. Take an example of English which is taught in colleges to develop reading and writing skills among students as most of students are naïve at having complete grasp over English language at college level. Writing skills of students can only be evaluated and improved if they are made to practice writing in class and exam, since our class teaching is subservient to exam pattern, we teach only what it takes to pass exam and when we have MCQ pattern students don’t feel any need and urgency to improve spelling and punctuation skills in class they know they don’t have to write in exams.

But the positive side of MCQ pattern can’t be ruled out it can be considered as blessing in disguise as paper won’t have go through human elevation anymore as marking will be done by machines and results won’t take too much time unlike manual checking which was time and often results didn’t satisfy students at the end as most of the professors had made it a business of earning money by checking maximum papers in minimum time as the get money in terms of number of papers checked and students at the receiving end have to suffer as standard of evaluation has totally gone down and touched the lowest ebb.

In sum, the University needs to decentralize its some powers to affiliated colleges to restore the faded transparency of exams at UG level so we don’t have to see the cases of paper leaks anymore in the future.

—The author teaches chemistry at GDC Boys , Baramulla. He can be reached atmalikjavid86@gmail.com

