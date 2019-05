Srinagar: One person was killed while his son suffered injuries after a motorcycle they were riding on collided with a JCB in Soibug village of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The deceased was identified as Aijaz Ahmad Wani, son of Mohammed Sultan Wani, a resident of Wadwan.

The son of the deceased has been admitted in a local hospital for treatment.

