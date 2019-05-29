Kashmir University students commemorate Aasiya and Neelofar in Kashmir University

Srinagar: Scores of Kashmir University students under the banner of ‘Kashmir University Students Union’ on Wednesday assembled in the varsity campus to commemorate the 10th death anniversary of 2009 double rape and murder case Asiya and Neelofar of Shopian.

Reports said that scores of students of various departments carrying banners ‘lest we forget” Rape: weapon of War in Kashmir” gathered in the lawn of Allama Iqbal library and raised anti-India slogans.

A students addressing the assembled students said, “This day is a dark chapter in the history of Kashmir when two daughters of our nation were brutally raped and murdered by the forces.”

He said that the Indian army is using the rape as a means of “Psychological Warfare” to humiliate and muzzle the genuine voices of people.

On the occasion the students said that the University authorities used all means to sabotage the event.

The students paid rich tributes to the slain and prayed for peace to the departed souls.

