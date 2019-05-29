HC seeks explanation from SKIMS head for leaking report

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Tuesday directed Director, SKIMS to explain how medical report of alleged three-year-old rape victim was leaked on social media.

The report of SKIMS Medical College, Bemina has ruled out rape of the child girl by stating that there were no marks of injury on any part of the body including the private parts.

“There was no active bleeding from the private part of the child and the mere presence of faint blood stains and maculopapular rash on buttocks is not sufficient evidence to confirm that the child has been sexually assaulted,” said the report said.

The court while taking up the matter on Tuesday was informed by Petitioner Counsel Shafqat Nazir that SKIMS medical report of the victim child has been leaked on social media sites which shouldn’t have happened as the name and privacy of the child has been violated.

He submitted that these social media users have themselves concluded that rape has not taken place. He referred to court’s previous order wherein it was directed to social media sites to restrain from uploading any such material, which may reveal the identity of the child.

Faisal Qadri, a counsel appearing for social media giant Facebook informed court that they are unable to remove Unique Resource locators (URLs) as addresses are untraceable.

Unless the URLs are not mentioned in the court order, we are unable to remove these posts,” he submitted.

He requested court to mention the URLs and addresses in the order.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar after hearing the counsels directed SKIMS to explain exposure of medical report on the social media sites by next date of hearing

The court directed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir to ensure removal of all posters of victim child pasted on vehicles or at some other place with a further direction to Information Department to give wide publicity to POSCO Act, Section 44.

Meanwhile Additional Advocate General (AAG), B A Dar informed court that charge sheet has been filed against the accused in a court and the victim child has been granted compensation by state Legal Services Authority.

With respect to revealing of identity of the child through newspapers, the counsel representing the news organisations submitted explanations while some counsels sought more time to file the same.

