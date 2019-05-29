Forces resort to aerial firing during CASO in Shopian village

Srinagar: Government forces on Wednesday afternoon resorted to aerial firing during cordon and search operation in Pinjoora village of South Kashmir’s district Shopian.

Earlier around 1 pm a joint team of forces including army, SOG and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the village.

Soon after the anti militancy operation was launched scores of youth hit the streets and pelleted stones on forces who retaliated with smoke shells and Ariel firing to disperse them.

Police sources said that there were inputs about the presence of two militants in Guglura locality of Pinjora village.

