Erring shopkeepers fined Rs 8200 in Bandipora

Bandipora, May 29: On the directions of District Development Commissioner Bandipora, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, joint market checking squads of various departments continued their market checking of various markets in the district on Wednesday and realized a fine of Rs 82,00 approximately from 17 erring shopkeepers under different Acts.

Taking strong note of complaints, the District administration has launched a massive district-wide inspection drive to curb overpricing in the holy month of Ramadan.

On Wednesday a joint team of Legal Metrology, Urban Local Bodies, Food Safety, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCSCA) and Revenue lead by Assistant Commissioner Revenue Reyaz Ahmad Beigh inspected various markets in Bandipora including Gousia Market, Plan, Khadim Market, Nowpora, Neberpora, Gulshan Chowk and Jamia Jadeed and conducted surprise check of various shops including vegetable and fruit selling outlets, meat sellers, restaurants, drug stores, road side vendors and general stores and realized fine of Rs. 82,00 from the erring shopkeepers for overcharging and for violating Legal Metrology Laws and government approved rate list.

District Magistrate Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza has directed all executive magistrates of the district to ensure daily inspections of markets falling within their respective jurisdictions and take strict action against those indulging in overpricing.

The department of legal metrology also registered cases against 17 shopkeepers for violating different rules besides collecting fine from them.

On the occasion, officers stressed on the traders to follow the rules in letter and spirit and also asked the vendors selling dates and other fresh fruits to follow the packaged commodity rules and other legal metrology laws in letter and spirit.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora said that the drive will continue on regular basis across all district markets to keep check on traders and shopkeepers for indulging in overcharging particularly during the month of Ramadan and directed officers to intensify the market checking.

He said that Tehsil level market checking teams have also been constituted which will also continue conducting market checking daily to curb overpricing, black marketing and ensure quality of eatables sold in markets in their jurisdictions.

He said that strict action as per the law will be taken against shopkeepers or vendor for indulging in overcharging, hoarding or selling sub-standard food items anywhere in the district.

