Damage to Cultural Heritage Must be Stemmed Now!

Heritage is deemed to mean those buildings, artifacts, structures, areas and precincts that are of historic, aesthetic, architectural or cultural significance and should include natural features within such areas or precincts of environmental significance or scenic beauty such as sacred groves, hills, hillocks, water bodies (and the areas adjoining the same), open areas, wooded areas and so on. It must be recognized that the ‘cultural landscape’ around a heritage site is critical for the interpretation of the site and its built heritage and thus is very much its integral part. The conservation of built heritage is generally perceived to be in the long term interest of society.

Heritage comprises archaeological sites, remains, ruins, and monuments protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and their counterparts in the States, and also a large number of unprotected buildings, groups of buildings, neighbourhoods, and public spaces including landscapes and natural features which provide character and distinctive identity to cities.

Kashmir Valley became the summer resort for Mughals who fell in love with the landscape and ecology of the place. They built a number of gardens perfecting the gardens landscape. The perfection of landscape of Taj Mahal would not have been possible without the perfections achieved by Mughals in the garden landscape and architecture in Kashmir. No city in the north of Delhi has the amount and quality of heritage which Kashmir has. Kashmir still have a number of Mughal Gardens—Nishat, Shalimar and Chashma Shahi in addition to Mullah Akhun Shah Mosque, Pari Mahal—while a number of them including Bagh iDilawar Khan, Baghi Ali Mardan, Dewan Bagh and so on have already been lost to urbanization and industrialization in the city.

Those historical monuments we have visited and had picnics around as kids does not look the same anymore: Some of them have lost their shine, some have blackened, some left ruined in acid rain and let’s not even start about the garbage we have been leaving behind around them.

The beautiful monuments built centuries ago are slowly being eroded away by the smoke, smog and waste materials we are encouraging in our daily lives.

The air pollution nowadays is a matter of serious concern. Various marks of our glorious past are being hampered due to the different polluting agents in our society. Acid rain, Greenhouse Effect, Global Warming are destroying many monuments which reflect the culture and heritage of our past.

According to the National Climatic Data Center, global temperatures have risen during the past century at a rate of 0.11 degrees Fahrenheit per decade. The concern with historical monuments lies in the temperature impacts on the chemistry. The danger to heritage from air pollution comes from two main sources – gases that increase the corrosivity of the atmosphere and black particles that dirty light coloured surfaces. The main mechanism of the former occurs when acid chemicals are incorporated into rain, snow, fog or mist. Familiar as ‘‘acid rain’’, the ‘‘acid’’ comes from oxides of sulphur and nitrogen, largely products of domestic and industrial fuel burning and related to two strong acids: sulphuric acid and nitric acid. Sulphur dioxide (SO2) and nitrogen oxides (NO) released from powerstations and other sources form acids where the weather is wet, which fall to the Earth as precipitation and damage both heritage materials and human health.

Physical Damage

Material deteriorates mainly mechanically due to the action of external forces (from loads, movements, impacts, human actions, etc.) or internal forces, (e.g. generated by forced deformations at uneven temperature and moisture changes)

Chemical and Biological Damage

Material is chemically attacked by reactive compounds present in the surrounding environment or produced by biological agents.

Soiling

Soiling is a general phenomenon which decreases the serviceability of historic structures and elements.

Radiation

Cultural heritage objects are almost permanently exposed to the action of radiation – whether cosmic, solar or Earth radiation. specifically, objects directly exposed to solar radiation exhibit damage and failure due to heat and UV radiation or light.

Temperature

Temperature is one of the influential climatic factors with consequences for cultural heritage damage. Temperature cycles can occur over a very broad band.

Water

Water can affect historic materials and structures in all of its phases and, when acting together with temperature or other factors, can cause deterioration to or even completely destroy a monument.

Kashmir history is full of the rise and fall or many kingdoms and empires. Monuments, built by the kings and the emperors of every period, throw light on the past history of the region. These monuments exhibit the glory of Kashmir and are part of our cultural heritage.

The Cultural Heritage Act provides strong protection for cultural monuments, but this is not enough to give cultural monuments the protection they need. Monuments and sites are illegally damaged or destroyed both deliberately and accidentally.

Every historical site has an important story to tell and these stories have inspired many people to strengthen their convictions and commitment to fight injustice and oppression. Heritage sites are living monuments and record of certain happenings and this is our real connection to our past. It proves the existence of our ancestors.

These monuments depict our tradition, history , art , and design , and more importantly architectural skills. Proper attention should be given by the concerned authorities to save our precious heritage. The innovation in architecture is with no doubt so important, but preserving and restoring the old buildings , which helps us to understand and respect the people lived in different eras with different habits and traditions, is more important.

—The author , a student at the Department of Archaeology(CCAS), University of Kashmir , can be reached at: imjunaidsbhat@gmail.comz

