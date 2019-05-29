Civilian killed during clashes as gunfight rages in Shopian village

Civilian killed during clashes as gunfight rages in Shopian village

Srinagar: A civilian has been killed during clashes with government forces in Pinjoora village of Shopian district as a gunfight rages in the village.

Sources said that a civilian identified as Sajad Ahmad Parray, a resident of Baderhama received a bullet injury during violent clashes and succumbed to injuries on the way to a local hospital.

The gunfight ensued after government forces laid a siege to the village.

An official said that acting on inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a joint team of forces including 44 RR launched search operation in the area. 

On intensifying search operation towards the suspected spot,  hiding militants fired upon forces triggering a gunfight. 

