Srinagar: Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri has extended the last date of application for admission in all courses.

A varsity spokesperson said that the last date of submission of forms is June 15, 2019.

For online submission of admission application forms students can visit the official website of the University, www.bgsbu.ac.in, he said.

