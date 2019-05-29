28 suffer pellet injuries during clashes as forces launch CASO in Shopian village, 3 referred to Srinagar

Srinagar: Twenty eight civilians have suffered injuries during clashes with government forces in Pinjoora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

Reports said the local youths hit streets and pelted government forces with stones.

The government forces fired pellets and tear smoke shells to disperse the violent protesters.

They said that more than two dozen protesters suffered injuries in the clashes.

According to doctors at district hospital Shopian 28 persons with pellet injuries were received at the hospital among whom three were referred to SMHS in Srinagar for specialized treatment.

