12,172 senior citizens treated at Dept. of Geriatric Medicine, JLNM Hospital in one year

Srinagar: Established in year 2018, the department of Geriatric Medicine Govt. JLNM Hospital, Rainawari, more than 12,172 senior citizens were treated under Exclusive Geriatric Treatment Protocol (EGTP) in this department that deals with diseases related to elderly.

From diabetes, high blood pressure, urinary, thyroid, gastrointestinal, neurological to orthopedic diseases, EGTP includes holistic treatment approach for treating all medical diseases in elderly patients keeping in view the functionality of all organ systems.

“Due to advancement in medical sciences, human life expectancy has increased globally and as such we are having increasing number of elderly patients. As medical needs of elderly patients differ from adult patients, it became imperative for us to provide specific and quality health care to senior citizens”, said Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr. Kunzes Dolma.

She further added, “Rising to the occasion, Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir established and directly supervises the department of Geriatric Medicine at Govt. JLNM Hospital, Rainawari, where Exclusive Geriatric Treatment Protocol is being implemented by our Geriatric Consultant, Dr. Zubair Saleem. I congratulate him for single handedly achieving the milestone of treating 12 thousand senior citizens in one year”.

Medical Superintendent, JLNM Hospital, Dr. Zakir Hussain Khan said, “JLNM Hospital has always provided best health care for the public. In case of senior citizens, this hospital has added another feather in its cap. Of more than 12,172 senior citizens who were treated during last one year, 8,418 were treated in Geriatric Medicine OPD, 3,499 in Ortho-Geriatric OPD and 255 were admitted on IPD/short stay basis.”

The CMO Srinagar, Dr. Talat Jabeen said, “Elderly population has equal right to health and dignity. In this backdrop, Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir established another Geriatric Medicine OPD in South Srinagar at Ahata Waqar, Govt. Day Care Centre for Senior Citizens at PHC Chanapora in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority, Srinagar and Dept. of Social Welfare”.

“Besides recreation, free consultation and counseling is being provided to senior citizens there. The centre is witnessing huge rush of senior citizens coming for their health issues and they are satisfied over the EGTP given to them”, she added.

Sharing his experience about EGTP, Bashir Ahmad Malik, a retired government employee, said, “I have been put on treatment for all of my diseases at Senior Citizens OPD at Ahata Waqar. I am definitely feeling better than before and expenses on my treatment have reduced significantly.”

Incharge Dept. of Geriatric Medicine, JLNM Hospital and Geriatric Consultant Ahata Waqar, Dr. Zubair Saleem said, “Since there is decline in physiological functioning of various organ systems in elderly, we have to be very careful about drug interactions and drug dosage in them. Keeping in view the overall status of different organs in elderly patient, EGTP provides holistic treatment approach in curing all the diseases in elderly patients”. While emphasizing on cost and efficacy of the medicines, Dr. Zubair added, “As far as expenses on medicines are concerned, I recommend my patients to buy their medicines at affordable price from ‘Jan Aushadhi’ drug store that runs under Dept. of Pharmaceuticals, GoI. The efficacy of these medicines is no less than the medicines sold under popular brand names in the market with higher prices. This comes as a big relief for many of my patients with limited financial resources”.

Pertinently, in JLNM Hospital, Geriatric Medicine OPD is held on Tuesday and Thursday and Ortho-Geriatric OPD on Wednesday. At Ahata Waqar, PHC Chanapora, Geriatric Medicine OPD is held on every Monday and Friday.

