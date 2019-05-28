Zakir Moosa killing: Sopore college students clash with forces

Srinagar: Massive protests erupted in Sopore town in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday after the students of Degree College Sopore held a protest demonstration against the killing of militant commander Zakir Moosa, reports said.

Witnesses said that the students held a demonstration within the college campus and later on tried to march outside.

However, government forces deployed outside college prevented them from marching outside, which triggered clashes.

Later forces fire tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

The college opened today after remaining closed since Friday following the killing of militant commander Zakir Moosa in a gunfight with the government forces Friday which triggered protests across Kashmir valley, forcing the authorities to suspend internet and impose restrictions in Kashmir.

The government also ordered the closer of schools in Kashmir.

