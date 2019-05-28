Medical report rules out Sumbal minor’s rape

Srinagar: The medical report prepared by the SKIMS medical college Bemina in case of an alleged rape of a minor girl in Sumbal village of Bandipora district has stated that there was no sufficient evidence to confirm that the child has been sexually assaulted.

The official report states that the stains were very faint, almost negligible, and were not dried blood which could have been scrapped off from it and sent for analysis.

The investigation have also stated that there were no marks of injury on any part of the body including the private parts.

The medical report said: “There was no active bleeding from vagina or anus the mere presence of the faint blood stains and a macula papular rash on buttocks is not sufficient evidence to confirm that the child has been sexually assaulted”.

“There was no evidence of any trauma, injury, bleeding at or around the vaginal orifice or anal opening. Macula popular rash can arise due to multiple of reasons,” the official report said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

