Man shot dead in Handwara

Man shot dead in Handwara

Srinagar: Unidentified gunmen on Monday evening shot dead a 39-year-old man at Babagund area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
Reports said that gunmen fired on Abdul Majeed Shah son of Ghulam Hassan Shah outside his home, leaving him critically wounded.
Shah was immediately removed to a nearby hospital and he succumbed on the way. Soon after the incident, government forces cordoned off the area to trace the assailants.
In March, a three-day gunfight at Babagund resulted in killing of six government forces, a civilian and two militants. The firefight also resulted in damage to residential houses.

Man shot dead in Handwara
