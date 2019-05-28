Lack of visitors force organisers to suspend Ramadhan fest

Festival to start again today

SRINAGAR: Lack of visitors to Ramadan festival at Kashmir Haat has forced organisers to suspend it and throw it open again today with free entry to increase footfall.

The 15-day festival that commenced last week received a meagre footfall during first three days following which the authorities decided to suspended it till Monday.

Although, authorities cited inclement weather conditions as the main reason for the decision but insiders told Kashmir Reader that the delayed start and poor publicity of the event turned it into a damp squib.

Apart from the handicraft and handloom stalls, food stalls of various traditional cuisines were also set up by various industrial joints which were thronged by a few people only Iftar time.

According to shopkeepers, organising Ramadan festival was a good idea but the departments should have made wider publicity about it.

“Such events are encouraging for us. But if people don’t turn up to the venue, it becomes the most discouraging thing. So, I appeal the industries department to publicise the events properly before holding them,” said a participant, wishing anonymity.

Another unit holder said the reason for the poor response was that the festival started late.

“It should have been organised early with the start of the fasting month so that more and more people would have visited,” he said.

The shopkeepers also complained that the venue had turned ugly and dirty as weeds and the uneven grass had grown all over the market.

The festival is being organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce, Kashmir in collaboration with the Department of Culture, J&K.

Meanwhile, authorities are planning to open the festival again from Tuesday.

“To make the evenings mystic, the Naatia performances by famous Naat Khawns of Kashmir will be the main attraction of this festival besides, the food stalls of Kashmiri cuisine and food processing units will add to the charm of the festival,” said a government statement.

It said the valley’s known singers including Rashid Jehangir, Muneer Mir, Waheed Jeelani, Zahida Taranum, Rashid Hafiz, Aijaz Sahir, Aijaz Rah, Gulzar Ganai, Manzoor Shah, Shazia Bashir , Qaisar Nizami, Shafi Sopori, Raja Bilal, Rehamatullah Khan, Farooq Ahmed Khokhar, Naseemul Haq, Kifayat Faheem, Qazi Rafi will be performing during this fortnight festival. Other artists will also enthral the audience with their performances.

“32 stall has been set up by the Department of Industries and Commerce, Department of Handicraft, Department of Handloom, J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board JKI and J&K Handloom Development Corporation where various items will be made available for the sale to the public. These include handicraft, handloom products, food items, food processing units products. Special discount will also be on offer for the products on display,” it said.

Director Industries and Commerce Department, Mehmood Ahmad Shah admitted that the Ramadan festival received poor response during the first two days. However, he expressed hope that more and more people will visit the venue from Tuesday when the department is planning to open it again.

“The festival is aimed at helping to make the venue more vibrant. It will help in developing an interface between the Industry and common masses. The Department has decided to keep the entry free of cost for the public to increase the participation,” he said.

He said the weather and situation was not conducive to continue it this week.

“We are hopeful that more and more people will visit the venue to buy amazing products and spend some time listening to devotional music,” he said.

