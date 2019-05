Srinagar: One militant has been killed in ongoing gunfight which broke out between militants and government forces in forest area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir on Tuesday.

A senior police officer told GNS that one militant has been killed in ongoing operation.

The officer further said that the operation is in final stage.

As per the sources two to three militants are believe to be trapped.

Till this is report was being filed intermittent firing was on.

