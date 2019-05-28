Israel carries airstrike in Syria

The Israeli military said it carried out an air strike in Syria in retaliation for anti-aircraft fire from the war-torn country targeting one of its fighter jets on Monday.

“Earlier today, Syrian anti-aircraft systems fired at an IDF fighter jet during a routine flight in northern Israel,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

It said the projectile missed and the plane completed its journey before “the IDF targeted the launcher that had fired” at the jet.

Earlier, the official SANA news agency reported that an Israeli missile struck the Syrian province of Quneitra, causing casualties.

“An Israeli missile targeted Tel al-Shaar in Quneitra,” the Syrian news agency said, adding a “military vehicle was targeted and there are wounded”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

