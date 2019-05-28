Investigations into Budgam boy’s thrashing yet to nail accused

Police, army carry out separate probe

SRINAGAR: For more than three days, two separate investigations being carried out into the case of 14-year-old Fazil Malik of Budgam, who is battling for life, is yet to establish who has beaten the minor.

Fazil, according to his brother Tauseef, was taken into custody by 2-Rashtriya Rifles (RR) when he was on way to his tuitions on late Friday last week at Budgam. Tauseef said their family immediately moved to the camp where they were told that Fazil would be released shortly. However, on Saturday, they found him in another camp in an unconscious state. Currently, he is on life support at SKIMS where his condition is said to be critical.

Senior superintendent of police Budgam, Amod Ashok Nagpure on Monday said that police has registered a case and investigation is on. He denied the boy was in police custody saying he was allegedly picked up by the army personnel on Friday and thrashed. A day later on Monday, he said police has done its part, but are awaiting family to approach police with a complaint. Tauseef said that family is stationed at SKIMS waiting for his treatment but police should have taken suo moto cognizance.

Army Spokesperson Rajesh Kalia for the second consecutive day said that army is still ascertaining the facts about the case. The army in its investigation had to find out army soldiers of unit which were stationed where family of the minor injured has accused them of taking Fazil into custody. It also had to find out under what circumstances had Fazil become unconscious. Police on it part had to see who has picked him, and how he reached the army camp.

Fazil, the studious class 8 student, cannot answer anything until he returns back to normal life. He was picked up the day Kashmir was mourning the killing of militant commander Zakir Musa. Fazil is the sixth child of his parents. Fazil was adventurous and stylish, his friend, who is also one among the attendants at SKIMS told Kashmir Reader.

