HC stops salary of CE, I&FC for failing to file compliance report

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Monday directed authorities to stop the salary of Chief Engineer, Irrigation & Flood Control Department, Kashmir for failing to file a compliance report in a contempt petition before court.

“Since there is no compliance filed by the respondents, it is directed that the release of pay shall be stopped in favour of the Chief Engineer, I&FC Department, Kashmir, Srinagar till further orders,” the court said.

The Commissioner Secretary of the department was also cautioned that in case he failed to file compliance report by Monday, orders against him would also follow.

The court in a contempt petition had directed implementation of judgment passed by the court on 24.12.2014 in SWP 109/2008.

“The judgment of the Single Bench dated 24.12.2014 was passed about four and a half years back and its implementation is sought in the present contempt petition, CPSW 875/2015, which too is pending for the last four years.”

The court also noted that perusal of the proceedings reveal that the notice in the contempt petition was issued on 28.12.2015, thereafter the state counsel appeared for the respondents on 16.4.2016 and sought two weeks’ time to file statement of facts/compliance. On May 7, 2016, when the statement of facts was considered, it revealed that respondents

evaded to implement the order while waiting for the decision of the Letters Bench in the appeal.

Therefore, the counsel for the respondents was given time to submit compliance before framing rule against the respondents.

The court remarked that during these four years, as and when this contempt was taken up, the approach of the state counsel was to delay the implementation citing

pendency of time-barred appeal along with review petition.

After perusal of the Review Petition, it was noticed on August 6, 2018 that the respondents sought time to report compliance.

“Without going into the details of the orders passed from time to time it shall be relevant to take note of the order dated 11.3.2019 when the counsel appearing for the respondents sought time to either report orders of the Supreme Court in SLP claimed to have been filed by the State against the decision of this court or to submit the compliance,” the court said.

The court while noticing delay in implementation of the orders had granted further time to either submit the orders of the Supreme Court in their SLP having bearing on the decision of the contempt or to submit the compliance.

