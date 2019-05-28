Engineering student among two militants slain in Kokernag gunfight

Srinagar: An engineering student and a foreign militant have been killed during a gunfight with government forces in Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A police spokesperson said that acting on a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched by Jammu and Kashmir police and army in Nilphan and Andoo (Kachwan) forest area of Kokernag.

During the search operation, the hiding militants fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter, said the spokesperson.

In the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed, he said.

Reports said that the militabts have been identified as Faisal Nazir, a resident of Naibasti locality of Anantnag town. They said that Nazir had joined JeM only a month and a half back.

Another slain militant, he said, is believed to be a foreigner.

