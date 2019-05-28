Don’t get divided, be united: Zakir Moosa’s father

Srinagar: Father of slain militant commander Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Zakir Moosa has appealed people not to get divided but remain united.

In a video message, Moosa’s father while addressing the gathering at his home says that enemies are always there to divide but don’t give them the chance.

“Those who left for this cause are our dear ones,” he says, adding, their goal is one.

He says he always wanted his son to be non controversial even if one accepts his call for particular way or rejects that way.

Zakir Moosa, the chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda, was killed in a gunfight with government forces in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district last week.

