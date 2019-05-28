Clashes erupt at CUK campus Ganderbal over Zakir Musa killing

By on No Comment

Clashes erupt at CUK campus Ganderbal over Zakir Musa killing

Srinagar: Massive clashes erupted between students of Central University of Kashmir, Ganderbal campus and Government Degree Collage Ganderbal students with government forces on Tuesday over the killing of militant commander Zakir Moosa.

Reports said that students of both the institutions tried to block the road outside the campus and later engaged in intense clashes with forces who arrived there.

Government forces fired teargas shells to disperse the protesting students.

The clashes were going on when this report was being files.

Clashes erupt at CUK campus Ganderbal over Zakir Musa killing added by on
View all posts by KR Web Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.