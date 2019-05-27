Valley resumes activity two days after Zakir Musa’s killing

Srinagar: After two days shutdown and restrictions against the killing of militant commander Zakir Musa, life returned normal in several parts of Kashmir on Sunday.

In downtown’s Nowhatta, restrictions were re-imposed after some youth pelted vehicles with stones to impose shutdown. Elsewhere in Srinagar city, business establishments were open and vehicular traffic plied normally. The commercial hub Lal Chowk witnessed huge footfall of people, who thronged Sunday flea market.

Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Geelani had asked people to resume their daily activities, a day after he called for a daylong shutdown on Saturday to protest the killing of Musa.

Likewise, business establishments and markets were abuzz with activity in north and central Kashmir.

Officials said restrictions on the movement of people were lifted Sunday morning from all areas where they had remained imposed for the past two days.

“Normalcy returned to the Valley as there was no strike today and restrictions were lifted this morning. The situation remained peaceful throughout the day,” they said.

