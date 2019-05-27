Train service suspended across Kashmir

Srinagar: Train service was suspended again on Monday for security reasons after resuming on Sunday after two days in the Kashmir valley, where Ansar Gazwatul chief Hind Zakir Musa was killed in an encounter by government forces in Pulwama district on Thursday.

“Train service suspended again this morning as a fresh advisory was received from authorities last night,” a senior railway official said.

“Therefore, trains will not run on Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region. Similarly, trains will not also chug on Srinagar-Badgam-Baramulla in north Kashmir track,” he added.

