Srinagar: The traffic was restored on Jammu-Rajouri highway after remaining suspended for three hours as the government forces destroyed the suspected Improvised Explosive Device which was spotted near Kellar Chowk Monday morning.

Reports said that a bomb disposal squad of the army assisted by the Jammu and Kashmir police destroyed the suspected explosive material.

Traffic on the highway was suspended around 8 AM after a road-opening party of the army discovered the explosive material.

