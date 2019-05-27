SKUAST-Kashmir conducts admission test for UG programmes

SRINAGAR: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir on Sunday conducted university entrance test in 17 centres across Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a statement, the entrance test was held for admission to various under-graduate degree programmes for academic session 2019 in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Veterinary Sciences, Agriculture Engineering, Sericulture and Fisheries.

In total, 9024 candidates had applied through online mode for seeking admission to various undergraduate degree programmes of the university. Out of this, 92% students took part in the professional entrance test on Sunday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nazeer Ahmed accompanied by Registrar Prof MH Wani, Director Education Prof Shakeel Ahmad Wani and Controller of Examinations Prof Sarfaraz Ahmad Wani, visited some of these centres to assess about measures for smooth conduct of the test.

VC expressed his satisfaction and thanked principals/heads of the institutions of different colleges/institutions, their staff for extending cooperation in smooth conduct of the test. He also expressed his gratitude to Divisional and District administration of Jammu & Kashmir Divisions and J&K Police for their cooperation and to one and all in the university who were directly or indirectly involved with the process of the conduct of Entrance Test.

University had constituted different teams of observers under the supervision of Chief Observers of the rank of officers of the university for smooth and transparent conduct of the Test.

