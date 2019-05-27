Police seize 2.5 kg poppy straw in Ganderbal

SRINAGAR: Police has arrested a drug peddler and seized contraband substance from his possession, an official said on Sunday.

“One person identified as Mohammad Maqbool Bhat resident of Manigam arrested for drug supply offences has been taken to Police Station Ganderbal where he remains in custody,” he said.

On a specific input, the local police unit in presence of a magistrate have seized 2.5 kilograms of poppy straw from his Dhaba located at Wayil Bypass, he said.

A case FIR No 111/2019 under relevant sections of law stands registered and investigations initiated in the matter.

