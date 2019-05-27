Man gets 2-year RI for molesting minor girl in Maharashtra

Thane: A Maharashtra court has sentenced a 27-year-old man to two-year rigorous imprisonment for molesting a teenaged girl.

Special judge (POCSO court) S A Sinha in her order on Friday also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the accused Vilas Kakade.

According to the prosecution, Kakade used to stalk the 15-year-old girl on way to her school in Manpada area of Thane city following which she informed her parents, who warned the accused.

On November 2, 2017, the accused molested the Class 10 girl when she was returning home from her school. He also slit his wrist with a knife and told her she would be blamed if he committed suicide.

On January 30, 2018, the accused again approached the girl when she was returning home from school and threatened her.

The girl’s parents then filed a police complaint following which the accused was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with an intent to outrage her modesty) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The judge said the girl’s testimony is important and fully corroborated by her mother, whom she informed about the offence.

The girl’s mother took the right step to caution the accused against his behaviour, but in vain, she noted.

Another prosecution witness, who used to accompany the girl, supported and corroborated the victim’s testimony, the judge observed.

“Therefore, there is no reason to disbelieve the prosecution witnesses. Their evidence is truthful, reliable and trustworthy,” she said in her order.

