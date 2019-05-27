In ‘rare exception’ Pakistan allows India’s FM Sushma Swaraj to fly in its airspace

In February, Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) closed the country’s airspace to commercial flights. The decision was made after the Pakistani army downed an Indian military jet that had crossed the Line of Control in Kashmir.

According to The Hindu, Islamabad made “a rare exception” for Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, allowing her to fly directly in Pakistani airspace on her way to the SCO meeting.

“The Indian government had requested us to allow Swaraj to fly over Pakistan to avoid the longer route, and we gave them permission,” Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said as quoted by The Hindu.

The 21-22 May meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the 10-member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will be held in the Kyrgyz capital city of Bishkek.

