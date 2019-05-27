Headless in Kupwara: 32 higher secondary schools, 28 high schools, 2 zonal offices

550 posts of teachers vacant for about a decade, 390 teachers promoted last year without salaries for five months

Kupwara: Contrary to the education department’s claim that they are providing best education to school-going children and that students have no need to go to private schools, in Kupwara district the state of the department-run schools is miserable, to say the least.

A large number of schools in the district have no principal, and the majority of schools are without teachers. Official sources said that there are 52 higher secondary schools in the district of which only 20 schools have principals.

The sources further informed that there are 247 posts of lecturers vacant in these higher secondary schools for the past several years, and no one in the department is paying attention towards filling these posts.

In this northern district of Kashmir, there are also 28 high schools that are without principals or headmasters. In addition, 324 posts of school teachers are vacant in high schools and middle schools for about a decade.

Two educational zones are without Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs). The chairs of district educational planning officer and principal of district institute of education and trainings (DIET) are also vacant from two years.

Last year, 390 teachers were promoted to master grade, but sources said that they all are without salaries for the past four to five months.

A senior officer in the department of education said that all the higher officials including director school education as well as senior officials in the general administration department know about this, but none of them is taking any steps to improve the state of education in this far-flung district.

