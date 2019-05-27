Grameen Bank felicitates meritorious officials for selling health insurance products

SRINAGAR: J&K Grameen Bank on Saturday felicitated meritorious officials of the bank during a training-cum-felicitation programme organised by Religare Health Insurance Co. Ltd. here.

Chairman, J&K Grameen Bank, Janak Raj Angural felicitated the meritorious officials of the bank whose performance was astounding in selling health insurance products.

General Manager J&K Grameen Bank, Jeetendra Bharadwaj; Religare Head (Institution Business) Chandrakant Mishra; Religare Head (Rural and Govt. Business) Atul Sabharwal; Religare Channel Head (Financial Inclusion) Sushil Aggarwal; Religare Area Manager (J&K) Rajeev Kumar; besides other senior officials of the bank were also present on the occasion, an official release read.

Chairman, J&K Grameen Bank said that he believed that positive reinforcement was very important to yield out best performance from the workforce “and initiatives like these do serve the intended purpose”.

Chairman while addressing the officials said that their timely and strenuous efforts were worth appreciation and were being routinely recognised and acknowledged in bank’s review meetings.

He said, “Performing well in this particular area will not only serve the financial objective of our institution but also the social objective of safeguarding the society against unforeseen health costs at very nominal premium.” He further said that J&K Grameen Bank is in tie-up with Religare Health Insurance Company Limited since October 2016 with the basic purpose to serve the social cause of safeguarding the rural and weaker section of the society from sky rocketing medical costs, the trelease read.

HOD (FIID) J&K Grameen Bank, Vipan Gupta, stressed upon the importance of health insurance especially in today’s world where lifestyle changes have resulted in mass escalation of health problems in the society.

He congratulated the officials and urged them to keep up with their good work in the future too.

Religare Head (Institution Business), Chandrakant Mishra also spoke on the occasion and apprised that Religare Health Insurance Company Limited (RHICL) is a standalone health insurer offering health insurance services to corporate employees, individual customers and for financial inclusion as well.

He said, “In the present era, where the medical costs are rising with each passing day, health insurance is something that is unavoidable and thereby, its mass penetration can prove to be a big boon to the society.”

General Manager, J&K Grameen Bank, Jeetendra Bharadwaj said the motto of the bank to sell health insurance “is to enable our esteemed clientele to avail best of the health services in the most reputed hospitals at the lowest cost”.

Religare Head (Rural & Government Business), Atul Sabharwal while speaking on the occasion said that taking consideration of diversity in clientele base of J&K Grameen Bank, their company has offered products in diversified range, thereby, offering customised service to the entire strata of the clientele.

“Apart from basic health care products, health insurance products covering critical illnesses and personal accidental cases are also catered. In case of eventualities, cashless claims are settled in a hassle-free manner and if treatment is taken from a hospital which is not empanelled, the claim is settled on reimbursement basis,” he said, adding that he was sure with the coordinated efforts from the bank and Religare Health Insurance Co. Ltd., health insurance would be penetrated at every nook and corner of this state.

