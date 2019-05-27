Drug peddler arrested in Srinagar: Police

SRINAGAR: Police on Sunday arrested a drug peddler and seized contraband substances from his possession in Nowshera, Srinagar, an official said

“One person identified as Mehraj ud din Rather son of Gh Nabi Rather resident of Chanapora Nowshera was arrested at a checkpoint near Vicharnag Nowshehra for drug supply offences. He has been taken to police atation Soura where he remains in custody,” he said.

Officers at the checkpoint have seized huge quantity of contraband substances, he said.

As per police records, the official said, Rather was a notorious drug peddler selling drugs among youth in the area.

A case FIR No 40/2019 under relevant sections has been registered and investigation in the matter is going on, the official said.

