DDC Ramban distributes Scooties among specially-abled persons

RAMBAN: District Development Commissioner, Showkat Aijaz Bhat on Sunday distributed specially designed Scooties among five physically challenged persons.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Saif-Ud-Din Khan, District Social Welfare Officer, Abdul Wahid and other officers besides locals were present on the occasion.

The DSWO informed that a total of 12 Scooties have been distributed in the district provided by the J&K State Rehabilitation Council.

