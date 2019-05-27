Budgam student suffers critical head injury after held in army camp

SOIBUG (BUDGAM): A 16-year-old boy Fazil Fayaz Malik is battling for life in SKIMS Soura after army soldiers allegedly thrashed him in Soibug area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Saturday.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura Dr Farooq Ahmad Jan said the teenaged boy has sustained a grievous injury in his head and is lying in a critical condition in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

The class 8 student’s father, Fayaz Ahmad Malik, a shawl weaver by profession, said that protests erupted in their area a day after the killing of militant commander Zakir Musa.

According to him, protests morphed into clashes between youth and government forces and five youth were picked on road by army soldiers of 2-Rashtriya Rifles (RR) stationed in the adjoining village in Daharmuna.

“Despite the detainees being underage, they were kept in the army camp for over thirty hours,” said Fazil’s uncle, Abdul Rahman Malik.

On Saturday, the family alongside locals held a protest outside the army camp to press for release of their wards. An army soldier posted at the camp told them they have shifted the youth to another camp in HMT, which turned false after their inquiry, he claimed.

“At around 8 pm, we again visited there (Daharmuna camp) where from we were directed to visit HMT camp again,” he said adding “a local man who works for army came alongside”.

Fazil was held by two soldiers in a cab in an “unconscious state” and they handed him to us at around 9pm, he added.

According to him, they shifted Fazil to SKIMS Bemina for treatment where from he was removed to SKIMS Soura for advanced treatment.

Dr Farooq Jan said, “the boy has head injury and contusion in brain”. “Presently he is on ventilator but on double support,” he added.

Senior superintendent of police Budgam, Amod Ashok Nagpure admitted that the boy has received serious injuries for which police has registered a case.

He denied the boy was in police custody saying he was allegedly picked up by the army personnel on Friday and thrashed. Further details are being ascertained, Nagpure said.

