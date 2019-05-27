75% candidates appear in CUCET-2019

Srinagar: Out of 8116 candidates who had applied for Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET-2019), about 75 per cent appeared in the entrance examination at different centres on May 25 and 26, 2019 for admission to various postgraduate, under Graduate/five year integrated and diploma programmes offered by the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) and other fellow Central Universities across India.

The consortium of the varsities comprising Central Universities of Kashmir, Jammu, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Dr Ambedkar School of Economics Bangalore, were the participating varsities for the entrance test, which was conducted at Green Campus of the varsity at Ganderbal, Nowgam Campus-I, Srinagar British School, SP College Srinagar, SP Higher Secondary School, Government College of Education, Srinagar, Government Degree College, Kargil, Eliezer Jolden Memorial College, Leh, Government Degree College for Women, Baramulla and Government Degree College for Women, Anantnag.

The programmes offered by the Central University of Kashmir included Post Graduate Programmes in M Tech Information Technology, English, Urdu, Tourism and Travel Management , Commerce, Convergent Journalism, Mathematics, Economics, Political Science, LLM, Education, M Ed, MP Ed and B Ed. The entrance test was also conducted for Under Graduate /Five year Integrated Programmes in BSc/MSc Physics, BSc/MSc Mathematics, BSc/MSc Zoology and Integrated BSc/MSc Biotechnology and PG Diploma in Guidance and Counseling.

Observers, faculty members, senior functionaries, officers and other allied staff were actively involved in the conduct of the examinations for both the days, which was hassle free, smooth and fair.

Registrar, Prof Fayaz Nikka and Director Admission, Prof Parveen Pandit, who was managing the conduct of the entrance test, took stock of the examination process during their visit to various centres during both days. They were satisfied with the conduct of the examination and hailed all the staff members for successfully conducting the entrance test.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir monitored the whole exercise and also appreciated the role played by all those involved in the conduct of the test.

