6 kg poppy straw seized in Poonch

Jammu: Six kg poppy straw has been seized from a passenger vehicle in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said on Monday.

The contraband, packed in five polythene bags, was being smuggled from Kashmir through Mugal road, connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region with south Kashmir Shopian district, the official said.

However, no one was arrested in connection with the recovery on Sunday as the driver of the vehicle fled the scene after abandoning the vehicle on being signalled to stop for checking by a joint team of police and Army at village Poshana, the official said.

He said the poppy straw was found concealed in one of the empty compartments of the vehicle, a new modus operandi employed to smuggle the contraband.

The vehicle has been seized and a case under NDPS Act registered.

