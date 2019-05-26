Zakir Moosa killing: Restrictions re-imposed in Downtown Srinagar

Srinager: Restrictions were re- imposed at Nowhatta area of Downtown after fresh protests erupted in the area.

No organization has called for shutdown on Sunday

in the wake of the killing of militant commander Zakir Musa in an encounter with government forces at Dadsara village of Tral in south Kashmir’s district Pulwama.

There are reports of protests also in Soura area of the city after youth hit the streets.

Restrictions were lifted across Valley on Sunday after witnessing improvement in the situation.

However, the high-speed internet services continue to remain suspended across Kashmir.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

