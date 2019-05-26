Video surveillance to curb absenteeism, ‘roaming’ of employees in Kishtwar

Kishtwar: District Development Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana Saturday constituted Video Surveillance teams to curb absenteeism among government officers.

“To curb the menace of absenteeism several Video Surveillance Teams were constituted which will be positioned at Strategic Locations in Kishtwar Town, its peripheries, besides Sub Divisional and Tehsil Headquarters to keep watch on the employees roaming in the markets during office hours” a handout issued by the district administration stated.

It stated that the teams would record random videos at Market places, and strategic locations/Tea Stalls/Restaurants with high foot fall to identify the employees and the particulars of these Employees shall be verified from concerned Heads of Offices/DDOs and the defaulters shall be dealt strictly as per rules.

